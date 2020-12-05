Patricia Boran's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home in Pottsville, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home website.
Published by Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.