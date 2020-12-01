Patricia Boroff's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cromes Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Cromes Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.