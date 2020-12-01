Menu
Patricia Boroff
1949 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1949
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
Patricia Boroff's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

Published by Cromes Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I went to Lowell School with Patty when we both lived on South Main in Sidney. She was a good friend.
Judith Poppe
Friend
November 30, 2020