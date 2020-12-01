Menu
Patricia Brown
1934 - 2020
May 26, 1934
November 21, 2020
Bowling Green State University
Trinity United Methodist Church
Patricia Brown's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harter And Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, OH .

Published by Harter And Schier Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Lisa and all the family, you are in my thoughts and prayers at this sad time.
I remember Mrs. Brown from when I was a student in the Lima school system and I later worked with Lisa for a while.

Mrs. Brown was a very nice woman and dedicated to her students. She left an impression on me that even after all these years I have never forgotten her.

God Bless all of you.
valarie f hahn
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
Hey Fam,
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Pat meant the world to myself and my family. She was treated Katelin and I we were part of the Brown family. I’ll always have fond memories of family gatherings with the family.
Much love and sincere condolences
Rana
Rana
Family
November 23, 2020