Patricia Mildon Buttars (Pat) 89, passed away on November 29, 2020.



Pat was born on June 7, 1931, to Luke Mildon and Mildred Williams Mildon in Ogden Utah.



Her father worked for the Union Pacific railroad. As a child, Pat moved around Wyoming and when she was in 4th grade her family moved back to Utah and settled in Uintah. It was there she met a group of friends that she would have for a lifetime who were lovingly referred to as "the old hens".



Pat graduated from Weber High School in 1950 she married that same year and later divorced in 1958.



She met Lyman G Buttars in 1960 and married him on June 26, 1961, they were later sealed in the Logan Temple on July 6, 1962.



With this union, Lyman brought three sons and Pat brought one. She loved her family and wanted desperately to expand it. When traditional measures didn't work she convinced Lyman to adopt two children. She provided a warm and loving home, where she enjoyed baking, and sewing. Not only her family benefited from this but, the neighborhood did as well. Especially her children's friends who were often over there enjoying her freshly baked rolls and homemade candy.



Pat loved to serve others. One way she did this was through Family History work. She volunteered at the Ogden Family History Center for over 50 years, where she could be found every Tuesday night. She spent 1000's of hours researching ancestry for her family as well as others. Pat loved the histories of those people she found and shared the stories of those ancestors with others. She also drove a special needs school bus for Weber County School District for 16 years where Lyman worked as an aid on the bus allowing them to serve together.



She loved her home and yard and worked to keep them beautiful and a place her family would want to gather. She hosted many family Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas parties, and other events for the family. Neighborhood parties were always at the Buttars yard with most of those parties ending in water fights that spread throughout the yard and into the house. She never fretted about it, just cleaned up and moved onto the next party. Her yard and flowers were often on display for wedding receptions for family and neighbors alike.



She was an accomplished seamstress a skill she learned from her own mother. She made everything from kid's clothes, blessing outfits, prom and wedding dresses. Many items will be passed down for generations She enjoyed quilting and made hundreds of quilts for family and friends.



Pat and Lyman grew a large garden and shared the harvest with friends and neighbors. If you lived in their neighborhood you probably received homegrown tomatoes cucumbers, squash, and many more varieties of fresh produce. She would bottle fruits and vegetables all summer long so the family would have enough for the winter months. She made the best chokecherry jelly there ever was. Once again friends and family always benefitted from her sharing.



Pat was a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ and raised her children to know of the love their Savior and Heavenly Father has for them. She taught her children to pray and to love the scriptures. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she fulfilled her many callings the same way she did everything else with 100% effort and prayed that the Lord would pick up the slack. She held callings in the Relief Society, Primary and Young Women's organizations as well as Stake Family History Consultant.



Everyone that knew Pat, loved and admired her. She had boundless energy and loved everyone. She was witty, sassy, stubborn and loved fiercely. She loved to serve and share whatever she had been blessed with.



Pat is survived by six children Terral Buttars (Kate), Bradley Buttars (Gayla), Alana Parslow (Bob), Jon Buttars (Sigrid), Leo Buttars (Margaret), and Terry Buttars (Carolyn). She was blessed with 26 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren with one more expected in March, brother Luke (Sherma) Mildon, and sister Marna Frongner.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 54 years.



The family would like to thank her daughter in law Gayla Buttars for the countless hours of service lovingly provided to mom over the last few months. We would also like to thank the wonderful neighbors and ward members who spent countless hours visiting and helping to care for Pat as well as Symbii Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided in Pat's time of need.



A viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 9:45-11:45 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Due to COVID, we are requesting that only family attend the funeral at noon

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.