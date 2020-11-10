Menu
Patricia Collins
1935 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1935
DIED
November 7, 2020
Patricia Collins's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Geibel Funeral Home in Butler, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Geibel Funeral Home website.

Published by Geibel Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
432 Center Ave, Butler, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Geibel Funeral Home
Mrs. Collins was my supervisor at Sunnyview many years ago. I always had the utmost respect and admiration for her. Always kind. Always professional. My deepest sympathy to all of her family.
Donna Baccanti
Coworker
November 10, 2020