Patricia Conlon's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallas, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
