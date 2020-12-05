Menu
Patricia Conlon
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1935
DIED
November 30, 2020
Patricia Conlon's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallas, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc
2940 Memorial Hwy, Dallas, Pennsylvania 18612
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Gate of Heaven ChurchGate of Heaven Church
Matchell Ave, Dallas, Pennsylvania 18612
Funeral services provided by:
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
God bless Aunty Patsy, back with family passed, may you rest in eternal peace xx.
Sarah Matthews
Family
December 4, 2020