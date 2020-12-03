Menu
Patricia Cox
1943 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1943
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Little League
Patricia Cox's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hahn Funeral Home website.

Published by Hahn Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
52553 Fir Road, Granger, Indiana
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
52553 Fir Rd, Granger, Indiana 46530
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
52553 Fir Road, Granger, Indiana
2 Entries
Kathy Lee
November 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kathy
Friend
November 26, 2020