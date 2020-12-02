Menu
Patricia Dickenson
1946 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1946
DIED
November 30, 2020
Patricia Dickenson's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory in Mt. Airy, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288, Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288, Mt. Airy, NC 27030
