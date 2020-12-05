Menu
Patricia Diener
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1930
DIED
November 18, 2020
Patricia Diener's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kenworthy Funeral Home in Hanover, PA .

Published by Kenworthy Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I worked with Pat for many years at Piece Goods Shop. She was one of the best workers we had and a very lovely person and I am so glad that I got to know her. My heart breaks for her family. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.
Laurie Poore
Coworker
December 3, 2020