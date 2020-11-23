Menu
Patricia Duncan
1963 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1963
DIED
August 26, 2020
Patricia Duncan's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by West-Murley Funeral Home - Oneida in Oneida, TN .

Published by West-Murley Funeral Home - Oneida on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
West-Murley Funeral Home
18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, Tennessee 37841
Funeral services provided by:
West-Murley Funeral Home - Oneida
