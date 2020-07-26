Patricia Ann Dutey passed away on July 15, 2020 after many years of battling health issues. She was born on December 14, 1946 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Clyde and Helen Kanady. She spent most of her childhood in Salinas, California where she met and married her 1st love, Gerald Cabaluna. Together they had three children. Later in life she married Michael Dutey with whom she resided in Modesto, California until his passing.



Patricia, known to friends as "Patty", discovered her passion for helping and caring for others at an early age which led to her eventual career in health care. She worked in home health care and in the Extended Care Unit at Natividad Hospital. She was a woman with a compassionate and generous heart and cared for many people when they could not care for themselves any longer. So many people will remember Patty's love and laughter as a light that shone brightly for them in their darkest hours.



Raised an only child, Patty was extremely close to her parents throughout her entire life. She was a self-proclaimed "Daddy's girl", loved to cook and garden with her mother, and cared for them both in their later years until she laid them to rest in Tecumseh, Oklahoma. As a teen, Patty enjoyed competitive skating, always donning dresses her mother hand-made for her. Her favorite pastimes included reading (she was particularly fond of murder mysteries), drawing, coloring, painting, and ceramics. Growing up on a farm spawned her love for animals; she had a special place in her heart for cats and was "mom" to many over the years. She lovingly admitted to her daughters on a regular basis that while she enjoyed being a mom, there was nothing better than being a Grandma. Very little brought her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren, especially spoiling them at Christmas (which everyone who knew her remembers as her favorite holiday).



Patty found comfort in the beliefs of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and became a member in 2016. It is within this community she discovered an extended family and friendships that endured through the end of her life. During her last years, Patty took residence at Rocky Mountain Care Center. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers and friends at Rocky Mountain. Your care and companionship shown to our mother/grandmother are greatly appreciated.



Patricia was preceded in death by her parents: Clyde G. Kanady and Helen Cochran Kanady. Her son: David. Her husband: Michael Dutey. Patricia is survived by her two daughters: DaLynn (Wade) and Dawnette, and her grandchildren Ashlee, Nikolas, Jakob, and Kiara.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Rocky Mountain Care Center or a facility of choice dedicated to the care and comfort of people in need of assisted living services. Due to the current health crisis we are facing in Utah, and their care and concern for everyone's health and safety, the family is choosing a private, family-only service to honor Patricia's life.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.