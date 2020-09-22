Patricia Ann Edmondson (Trish), 59, of Brigham City, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, with her family at her bedside. Born February 14th, 1961 to Angelo and Beverly Uriarte in Salt Lake City, Ut, she was raised in Taylorsville. She had two daughters that she adored. She married Kyle Edmondson on December 28, 1990, in Brigham City which is where she called home.

She was proud to have worked and run The Credit Bureau of Brigham City for many years. She was a sports fanatic with her favorite teams being the Jazz, the Rockies, and the Dallas Cowboys. She enjoyed working on her home and keeping a large garden that fed her family and friends. She was proud of her daughter's and their accomplishments. She was the grandkids number one fan through all their sports careers. Holiday traditions and family parties were something she never missed. Christmas will not be the same without her soundtracks, trees, and decorations. She always had a puzzle on the table with an assortment of nuts to enjoy while conversations were had. She loved all styles of music and shared that love with her girls and family. To know Trish, was to know how to love the small details in life.

Trish is survived by her husband, Kyle E Edmondson; children: Jennifer Paulette and Ashley (Michael) Aoki both of Kaysville, UT; two brothers and three sisters: Michael (Jodi) Uriarte, Vicky Hamby, Terri (Ron) Hansen, David (Zen) Uriarte, and Kim Uriarte Ritter; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A brother and sister-in-law Thomas (Cindy) Edmondson and Claire Edmondson. She is preceded in death by her father Angelo Uriarte, son-in-law Darryl Paulette, mother-in-law Barbara Edmondson, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dana Edmondson, Scott Edmondson, Dave Hamby, and Marie Uriarte

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 2pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S, Brigham City, UT. All friends and family are welcome at the viewing on Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Gillies.

Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery with a dedication, sharing of memories, and music to celebrate her life.

The family wants to thank Ogden Regional IMC/ICU staff and the care they provided to mom and her family.

