Patricia Ellis
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1937
DIED
November 30, 2020
Patricia Ellis's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Laurence Catholic Church
8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, Pennsylvania 19082
Funeral services provided by:
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
