Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Evans
1948 - 2020
BORN
February 11, 1948
DIED
November 25, 2020
Patricia Evans's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. in Melrose, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tabernacle of Faith
600 Scriven Street, Live Oak, Florida 32064
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Columbus Cemetery
Hwy 90, Live Oak, Florida 32064
Funeral services provided by:
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.