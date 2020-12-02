Menu
Patricia Fessenden
1958 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1958
DIED
November 28, 2020
Patricia Fessenden's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home in Franklin Park, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home website.

Published by Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Forest Preserve Bible Church
7430 W. Fire Preserve Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60634
Funeral services provided by:
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
