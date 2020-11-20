Menu
Patricia Fitzsimmons
1946 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1946
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Girl Scout
Patricia Fitzsimmons's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors in Worcester, MA .

Published by Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Condolences Paul to you and your family.
Bob Sama
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
I am so sad to hear or Pat's passing. although I have not seen her since high school, she was in my class and we both went out for our licenses together at Leicester HIgh School. I remember her like it was yesterday, I pray for her family and for her safe journey into eternal life. God bless all of you.
Mary Knight Seferi
Classmate
November 18, 2020
You are all in our thoughts and prayers. We are so sorry for your loss.
Ed and Heather Gablaski
Family
November 17, 2020