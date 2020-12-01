Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Francis
1935 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1935
DIED
November 27, 2020
Patricia Francis's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodbury Funeral Home in Woodbury, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Woodbury Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Woodbury Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home
504 W. Main St., Woodbury, Tennessee 37190
Funeral services provided by:
Woodbury Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.