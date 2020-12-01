Menu
Patricia Frank
1940 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1940
DIED
November 12, 2020
Patricia Frank's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport, MS .

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bible Baptist Church
12200 Dedeaux Rd, Gulfport, Mississippi 39503
Nov
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bible Baptist Church
12200 Dedeaux Rd, Gulfport, Mississippi 39503
Nov
17
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Biloxi National Cemetery
400 Veterans Blvd, Biloxi, Mississippi 39531
Funeral services provided by:
Riemann Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020