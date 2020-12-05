Menu
Patricia Geyer
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1938
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Patricia Geyer's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .

Published by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
My sincere condolences. Patty was precious to me, I adored our many laughs and chats. She visited me daily. I loved her like my own. Prayers to Bryan, wife and grandchildren, she talked fondly and proudly of you all.
CHRISTY F MATHIAS
Friend
December 4, 2020