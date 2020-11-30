Menu
Patricia Guy
1951 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1951
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Patricia Guy's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, North Carolina 28166
Dec
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, North Carolina 28166
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
