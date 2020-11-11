Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Hall
1937 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1937
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Patricia Hall's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Colbert Memorial Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Colbert Memorial Chapel on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Our Lady .f The Shoals
., Tuscumbia, Alabama 35674
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.