Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Harris
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
Patricia Harris's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary in Yukon, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mosaic Church OKC
5821 NW Expressway, Warr Acres, Oklahoma 73132
Dec
2
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Frisco Cemetery
14200 W Britton Rd., Yukon, Oklahoma 73099
Funeral services provided by:
Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.