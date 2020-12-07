Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Hass
1937 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1937
DIED
December 6, 2020
Patricia Hass's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc in Eldridge, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Chambers Funeral Home
130 N. 2nd St., Eldridge, Iowa 52748
Funeral services provided by:
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.