Patricia W. Hayes
Age 94, of McMurray, and Sunrise Senior Living of Upper St. Clair, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Hayes Sr.; loving mother of Thomas P. (Marybeth) Hayes Jr., Mary Carla Hayes and the late Jay Alan Hayes; cherished grandmother of Daniel and Michael Jillisky. Also survived by former daughter-in-law Janet George, several nieces and nephews and many special friends. Pat was a longtime member of Center Presbyterian Church and the Washington County Council of the Blind. She was a certified Braillist and transcribed books for people who are blind and volunteered numerous hours for various organizations. Patty was an avid gardener and enjoyed golfing. She will be remember as a dedicated wife and loving mother. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724 941-3211), on Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. A service and celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Family suggest memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice
