Patricia W. Hayes
1926 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1926
DIED
November 21, 2020
Patricia W. Hayes

Age 94, of McMurray, and Sunrise Senior Living of Upper St. Clair, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Hayes Sr.; loving mother of Thomas P. (Marybeth) Hayes Jr., Mary Carla Hayes and the late Jay Alan Hayes; cherished grandmother of Daniel and Michael Jillisky. Also survived by former daughter-in-law Janet George, several nieces and nephews and many special friends. Pat was a longtime member of Center Presbyterian Church and the Washington County Council of the Blind. She was a certified Braillist and transcribed books for people who are blind and volunteered numerous hours for various organizations. Patty was an avid gardener and enjoyed golfing. She will be remember as a dedicated wife and loving mother. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724 941-3211), on Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. A service and celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Family suggest memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice. Please view or ad tributes at www.beinhauer.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317
