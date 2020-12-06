Menu
Patricia Herron
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1948
DIED
September 22, 2020
Patricia Herron's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home in Covington, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moore Funeral Home website.

Published by Moore Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High St., Covington, Ohio 45318
Sep
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High St., Covington, Ohio 45318
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home
