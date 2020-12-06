Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Jahn
1949 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1949
DIED
November 20, 2020
Patricia Jahn's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Integrity Funeral Services in Waterford, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Integrity Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Integrity Funeral Services on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:50p.m.
St. Peters Lutheran Church
145 6th Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185
Dec
10
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
St. Peters Lutheran Church
145 6th Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185
Funeral services provided by:
Integrity Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.