Patricia Kelly's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington in Wilmington, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington website.
Published by Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington on Dec. 6, 2020.
