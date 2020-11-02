Patricia Cuddy Kozar, known for her passion for compassion, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her Mt. Lebanon home of complications from ovarian cancer. Family and friends called her Missy. Her parents had bestowed the nickname to celebrate the arrival of their first daughter after three boys. Missy passed away in the care of her husband, attorney Mark E. Kozar, and daughter, Erin. Their support strengthened Missy's resolve during a six and a half year ordeal. Missy was a champion of stray cats and underdogs. Her causes included addiction, cancer, and women's empowerment. She was blessed with a quick wit and a sharp tongue. Her happy places were the warm ocean waters of South Carolina at Isle of Palms and Daufuskie Island with her family. Missy worked as a paralegal for almost 14 years with K & L Gates after gaining her certification at Robert Morris University in 1984. She later worked in childcare. Missy will be buried next to her parents, the late James and Marjorie Cuddy, and her brother, the late Gerald Cuddy, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Peters Township. In addition to her husband and daughter, Missy is survived by seven siblings, James (Rosemarie), Mark (Elaine), Christopher, Michael (Laurie), Catherine (John) Hamm, Barbara (John) Lavella, and Thomas (Dawn). Also surviving are 21 nieces and nephews, and one grandniece. In lieu of flowers, the family urges contributions to Hair Peace Charities, 102 Cleveland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202, and The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 1310 Old Freeport Road, P.O. Box 11561, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 (http://give.ovarian.org/
). Services and Interment will be private, per family's wishes.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.