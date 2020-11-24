Menu
Patricia Lamping
1941 - 2020
BORN
March 15, 1941
DIED
August 16, 2020
Patricia Lamping's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, August 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parkside Chapels in Chicago, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parkside Chapels & Cremation Service, Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc.
5948 Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638
Aug
21
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Faustina Kowalska Church
53rd & McVicker Sts (1 block west of Austin Ave), Chicago, Illinois 60638
