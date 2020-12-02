Menu
Patricia Lee
1931 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1931
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Patricia Lee's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd website.

Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
The Lee Families
A Friend is a
Gift
you give Yourself!
What a beautiful
Gift
So very Sorry
Love to All
Patricia DeFrancisco,Susan Hummel,Chris Ambrose,Mary Jane Barr,Peter Lee, and Joanne Grabias
Love
Myrna and Jill Wilbank
Myrna and Jill Wilbank
Friend
November 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Dempsey) Lee Families for the loss of your loved one, Patricia, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
November 30, 2020
a loved one
November 24, 2020