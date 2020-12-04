Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Lee
1947 - 2020
BORN
August 2, 1947
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
First United Methodist Church
Patricia Lee's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wheeler Mortuary in Portales, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wheeler Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wheeler Mortuary on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Central Christian Church (Portales)
1528 S Main Ave, Portales, New Mexico 88130
Funeral services provided by:
Wheeler Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.