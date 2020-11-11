Menu
Patricia Macielewicz
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1938
DIED
November 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Patricia Macielewicz's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baran & Son Inc in Whiting, IN .

Published by Baran & Son Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
1849 Lincoln Avenue @ 119th Street, Whiting, Indiana 46394
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
1849 Lincoln Avenue @ 119th Street, Whiting, Indiana 46394
Funeral services provided by:
Baran & Son Inc
