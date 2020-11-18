Menu
Patricia MacWright
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1936
DIED
November 15, 2020
Patricia MacWright's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St, Oxford, MA 01540
Nov
19
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Brigid's Church
59 Main St., Millbury, Massachusetts
Trish, from one Philly girl to another,will miss you. Felice K.
Felice K.
Neighbor
November 16, 2020