Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Malcolm
1942 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1942
DIED
November 17, 2020
Patricia Malcolm's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Central Baptist Church
720 Danielsville Road, Athens, Georgia 30601
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020