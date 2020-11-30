Patricia Malcolm's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel website.
Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
