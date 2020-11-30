Menu
Patricia Manning
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1934
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Amedisys Hospice
Roman Catholic
Patricia Manning's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST in North East, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST website.

Published by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Jude's Mission Church
928 Turkey Point Road, North East, Maryland 21901
