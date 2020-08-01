Patricia Jean Taylor Marz, 85, passed away comfortably in the early morning hours of July 29, 2020 in her home with her husband by her side. She was born in 1934, the daughter of Vaughn H. Taylor and Ivy Morgan Taylor in Salt Lake City, Utah. Patricia graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Robert T. Marz in the Logan, Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 9, 1962.



Pat worked as a proofreader in the art department of the yellow pages for Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company prior to her marriage, after which she became a homemaker. Pat worked hard to make her home a "little bit of heaven," caring for her husband and children. She made sure that birthdays and holidays were always celebrated by the family and also carried on a Marz family tradition of having the whole family together at her home for Christmas Eve.



Pat was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a Stake Mission prior to her marriage which led to her meeting her future husband. She served as 1st Counselor in the Relief Society Presidency, and many years as a Primary Teacher and a Nursery Leader in her Ward, positions which she cherished because of her love for little children.



Patricia is survived by her husband Robert; three children, Carol Blake (Carl), Michael Marz (Cheryl), and Sherrie Jessee (Merrill); sisters Marilyn Hadley and Margie Barlow (Brant); she has 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Vaughn & Ivy Taylor, sister Sharon, brothers Howard and Leonard Taylor.



A Public Viewing will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Private Family Services will be held.



Due to COVID-19 face masks are required for attendance to the viewing and funeral.



Interment at Washington Heights Memorial Park

