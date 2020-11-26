Menu
Patricia Masucci
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1941
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
St. Peter Church
Patricia Masucci's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cook Funeral Home, Inc. in Torrington, CT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cook Funeral Home
82 Litchfield St.,, Torrington, Connecticut 06790
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Peter Church
99 East Main Street, Torrington, Connecticut 06790
