Of North Braddock, age 90, born on St. Patrick's Day in 1930, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 10, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Lindy O. McConnell for 63 years.



Loving mother of Dan (Cheryl) McConnell of N. Huntingdon, Terry (Vicky) McConnell of Penn Hills, Lindy (Peggy) McConnell of N. Braddock, and Karen (Rick) Reichert of N. Huntingdon.



Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Adored sister of Edward (Helen) Leslie. Preceded in death by siblings; Viola Werling, Charles Leslie, Gordon (surviving spouse, Pat) Leslie, and Gerald Leslie.



Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Pat worked for many years in the cafeteria of St. Thomas High School in Braddock. She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and would rejoice that she was born on St. Patrick's Day. Pat was a caring and compassionate soul, who was loved dearly by friends, neighbors, and most of all by her family, whom she adored.



Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.



Pat will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.