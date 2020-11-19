Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia McGinnis
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1938
DIED
November 17, 2020
Patricia McGinnis's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE in La Porte, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.