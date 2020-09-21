Patricia Ann (Kelly) McKillop-Gatto, age 90 of Monroeville, passed away on September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Kenneth McKillop and the late Joseph A. Gatto. Loving mother of Robert (the late Monika) McKillop, Mark McKillop, and Todd (Debbie) McKillop. Cherished grandmother of Bobby (Staci), Chris (Terresia), and Scott (Lauren) McKillop; and great-grandmother of Ava, Bobby, Taylen, Crew, Harper, and Weston; also survived by her sister, Mary "Pudge" Kelly. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary (Spiegel) Kelly; sister, Shirley; and brother, Chuck, Jr. Patricia worked for many years as a school bus driver for the Gateway School District and as a sales clerk for PA Wine and Spirits. She was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Monroeville and was active in the Monroeville Senior Citizens Center group, the Mad Hatters. In her free time, she loved to crotchet - especially hats, gloves and afghans which she often gifted to her family and friends. One of her favorite pastimes was making candy with her sister out of their basement, which they would sell to others during the holidays. Family and friends will be received Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time and masks will be required. Funeral Service will be private and burial will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.