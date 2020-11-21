Menu
Patricia McNeal
1945 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1945
DIED
November 19, 2020
Patricia McNeal's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home in London, OH .

Published by Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street, London 43140
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street, London 43140
Funeral services provided by:
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
