Patricia Moak
1949 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1949
DIED
January 1, 2020
Patricia Moak's passing at the age of 70 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emmick Family Funeral Services in Seattle, WA .

Published by Emmick Family Funeral Services on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Emmick Family Funeral Services
