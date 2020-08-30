Patricia Lynne Moore



Patricia Lynne Moore returned to her Heavenly Father on August 28, 2020. Pat was born on August 31, 1936 in Burley, Idaho to Owen and Letha Walker.



Pat was loving and compassionate, always willing to provide service and showed kindness to everyone she met. She enjoyed being with family and spending time in her garden.



Pat was proceeded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, one son (Doug) and two great-grandsons. She is survived by her sons­; Allan (Jenny), Dennis (Kelli), Keith (Lori), daughter Teri, and daughter-in-law Mechel; three sisters, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren.



Services to remember Pat will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday, September 1 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, September 2, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Mortuary.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton.



The family would like to thank the staff at North Canyon Care Center for their loving care of Mom.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.