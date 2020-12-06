Menu
Patricia Morgan
1951 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1951
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Patricia Morgan's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home in Hillsboro, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home website.

Published by Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
216 East Tremont Street, Hillsboro, Illinois 62049
Funeral services provided by:
Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home
