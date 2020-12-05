Menu
Patricia Moser
1941 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1941
DIED
December 1, 2020
Patricia Moser's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Copeland Funeral Home in Coraopolis, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Copeland's Coraopolis
867 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis, Pennsylvania 15108
Dec
6
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Copeland's Coraopolis
867 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis, Pennsylvania 15108
Funeral services provided by:
Copeland Funeral Home
