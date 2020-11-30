Menu
Patricia Owens
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
Patricia Owens's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home in Trafford, PA .

Published by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:30a.m.
St. Regis Church
517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, Pennsylvania
Dec
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Regis Church
517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, Pennsylvania 15085
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
