Patricia Peters's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
