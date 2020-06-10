Patricia Eileen Pettit returned home to her Heavenly Father June 10, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born April 19, 1950 to John T. Pettit and Jo Betty Pettit in Santa Monica, CA. During her childhood she was an avid swimmer that went on to participate in Competitive Diving through High School into early College. She was a talented singer and enjoyed playing the flute. She graduated from Blair High School in 1967 at the age of 17 and dreamt of following in the footsteps of her dad who held a PHD in Physics. She attended several Universities including BYU and Utah State where she received her Bachelor's in Mathematics. Pattie was a pioneer studying these fields in the late 1960s and early 70s because not many women were in these types of classes. After college she served an LDS Mission in London, England which may have been one of the best experiences of her life. Upon returning she was accepted to Cal State Northridge School of Engineering and Computer Science where she planned to complete her Masters degree in Computer Science. Pattie sacrificed this goal when she took over care of her brother's three young children after the death of her parents. Pattie poured her heart and soul into being the best mother she could be.Pattie was a tenacious fighter her entire life, especially the last few years she endured several medical issues until the very end. Pattie was loved by many including the awesome nurses who took care of her at Apple Village where she lived. She will be missed deeply by all of her family and friends.She is survived by her two brothers Greg Pettit and Brent Pettit. Three beautiful children: Tonia Emmert, Stacie Peery, Daniel Pettit. Eight wonderful grandchildren: Samantha Towers, Jacob Towers, Maximus Peery, Penelope Peery, Jaxton Pettit, Chloe Pettit, and one due in the fall. She is preceded in death by her father John Pettit, her mother Jo Betty Pettit, her brother Christopher Pettit and her granddaughter Andi Pettit.Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.