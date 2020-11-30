Patricia Pobutkiewicz's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Krowicki Gorny Memorial Home in Clark, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Krowicki Gorny Memorial Home website.
Published by Krowicki Gorny Memorial Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
