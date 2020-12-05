Patricia Price's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Harriman, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis Funeral Home website.
Published by Davis Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
